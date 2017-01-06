|Search Healthcare
Business at HIN:
Webinars
HIN webinars and workshops provide exclusive and actionable information on a wide variety of healthcare topics.
Bookstore
A complete selection of health management resources for
healthcare executives. Your one-stop shop for the leading publications you need!
Click here to browse categories
or conduct key word searches to find the products that best meet your needs!
Infographics
|
This Month's Survey:10 Questions on Home Visits
Take the survey. Visiting targeted patients at home can illuminate health-related, socioeconomic or safety determinants that might go undetected during an office visit. Increasingly, home visits have helped to reduce unplanned hospitalizations or emergency department visits by these patients. Describe how your organization employs home visits by January 6, 2017, and you will receive a free summary of compiled survey results.
We value your input. Your responses will be kept strictly confidential. Additionally, one respondent who completes this survey will be chosen at random to receive an instant PDF download of "Post-Discharge
Home Visits: 5 Pillars to Reduce Readmissions and
Engage High-Risk Patients," a 25-page special report valued at $89.
Download Recent e-Survey Metrics:
|
For Email Newsletters you can trust
We value your privacy!
Your name will not be rented to anyone.
See what others are saying about HIN
Join our Community:
HIN Presentations
|
he Healthcare Intelligence Network (HIN) is an electronic publishing company providing high-quality information on the business of healthcare. In one place, healthcare executives can receive exclusive, customized up-to-the minute information from more than 50 of the nation's leading healthcare publications in five key areas: the healthcare and managed care industry, hospital and health system management, health law and regulation, behavioral healthcare, and long-term care.
©Copyright 2016 Healthcare Intelligence Network
How To Reach Us
E-mail: info@hin.com
Call us toll-free at (888) 446-3530
We are constantly updating this site and looking for new information to give you. Is there something you can't find? New features you'd like to see?